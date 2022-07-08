West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

