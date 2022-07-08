Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.