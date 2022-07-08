Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

