Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
