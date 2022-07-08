WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Up 1.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 5.38% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.