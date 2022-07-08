Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Financial Contrast

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS -0.11% 9.93% 3.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Woodside Energy Group and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 2 1 6 0 2.44

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 137.82%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 2.99 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.46 $4.73 million ($0.10) -51.30

Woodside Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Energy Management segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates 1,480 service stations and 1,186 electric mobility charging points. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

