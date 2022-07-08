Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $93.22 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

