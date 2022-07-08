Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

