Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $21,546,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

