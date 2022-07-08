Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Xerox worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

