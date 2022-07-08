Xponance Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LEG opened at $35.87 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

