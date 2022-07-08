Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,445,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.