Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 167,210 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

