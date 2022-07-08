Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

