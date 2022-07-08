Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

