Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DISH Network stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

