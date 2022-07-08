Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

