Xponance Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

