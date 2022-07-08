Xponance Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

