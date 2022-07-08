Xponance Inc. Sells 881 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 222.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

