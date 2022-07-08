Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

