Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Up 17.3%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 109,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,685% from the average daily volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Get Yduqs Participações alerts:

Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

Yduqs Participações SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.