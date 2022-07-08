Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 72,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.69. The stock has a market cap of C$15.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

