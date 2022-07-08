Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 655,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Specifically, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.