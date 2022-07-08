Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,889 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Alteryx worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alteryx by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.88 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.
AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
