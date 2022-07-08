Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,344 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

