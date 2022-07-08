Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 327 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

