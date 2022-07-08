Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 52,597 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 450.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Webster Financial by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1,535.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

