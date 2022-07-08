Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 781 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $51.42 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

