Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,366.93 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4,737.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.