Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

