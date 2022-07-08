Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.