Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

