Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,606 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.