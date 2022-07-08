Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,687 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

EMN opened at $90.78 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

