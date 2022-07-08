Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,545 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

