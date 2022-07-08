Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,531 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.