Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,746 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.