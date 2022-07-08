Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,417 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of SCCO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.