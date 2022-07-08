Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,654 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

