Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

