Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,720,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

