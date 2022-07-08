Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,537,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 420,421 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.13.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

