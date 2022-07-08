Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499,886 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

