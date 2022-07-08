Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,580,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.