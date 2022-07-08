Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.