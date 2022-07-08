Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

