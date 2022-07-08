Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 471,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.74.

NYSE:BURL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

