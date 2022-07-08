Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.95 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $23.832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.