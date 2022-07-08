Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.95 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000.
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $23.832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.
ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICL Group (ICL)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.