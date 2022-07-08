Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $26.36 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,259. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

